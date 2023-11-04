Sword and Shield Podcast Ep. 108: Forgiveness

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/77250" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Frances Martinez, 960th Cyberspace Wing director of psychological health, continues the discussion on relationship communication with Chaplain Randy Holloway, 433d Airlift Wing, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas on September 29, 2023. Forgiveness can be a challenging process after conflicts, however, by navigating such difficulties with recognition that the gradual negative effects can accumulate to even more disruptive patterns, forgiveness offers a way forward for health and agency of the self foremost. (US Air Force audio by Alex Dieguez)