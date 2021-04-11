Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sword and Shield Podcast Ep. 74: Is it 'Fishing' or 'Phishing?'

    Sword and Shield Podcast Ep. 74: Is it 'Fishing' or 'Phishing?'

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2021

    Audio by Samantha Mathison 

    960th Cyberspace Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Howard, 960th Cyberspace Operations Group senior enlisted leader, talks with Samantha Mathison, 433rd Airlift Wing public affairs specialist, about what phishing is in the cyber domain, Nov. 4, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Training Annex, Texas. (U.S. Air Force audio by Samantha Mathison)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2021
    Date Posted: 11.15.2021 08:05
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 67788
    Filename: 2111/DOD_108682218.mp3
    Length: 00:30:12
    Artist Chief Master Sgt. Chris Howard, featuring Samantha Mathison
    Composer Samantha Mathison
    Album Sword and Shield
    Track # 74
    Disc # 2
    Year 2021
    Genre Podcast
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, TX, US
    Hometown: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US
    Hometown: LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
    Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    TAGS

    podcast
    Gladiators
    SaS
    960CW
    Sword and Shield
    Season 2

