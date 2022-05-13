Frances Martinez, 960th Cyberspace Wing director of psychological health, discusses seeking mental health assistance and security clearances with Lt. Col. Emily Rucker, 16th Air Force individual mobilization augmentee to the surgeon general, and Master Sgt. Pienta, 16th AF mental health programs manager, May 13, 2022, at Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Training Annex, Texas. (U.S. Air Force audio by Kristian Carter)
National Suicide Helpline 800-273-8255
https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2022 09:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69493
|Filename:
|2206/DOD_109053024.mp3
|Length:
|00:25:27
|Artist
|Frances Martinez
|Composer
|Kristian Carter
|Album
|Sword and Shield
|Track #
|89
|Disc #
|3
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sword and Shield Podcast Ep. 89: Mental Health and Security Clearances, by MSgt Kristian Carter, identified by DVIDS
