Sword and Shield Podcast Ep. 28: Holiday Blues

Frances Martinez, 960th Cyberspace Wing Director of Psychological Health, speaks with Yendi Cardenas, a licensed clinical social worker in the Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Mental Health Clinic, over the phone about holiday blues and ways to manage and overcome it Dec. 9, 2020, Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Training Annex, Texas. (U.S. Air Force audio by Samantha Mathison)