    Sword and Shield Podcast Ep. 21: Social media engagement

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2020

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Samantha Mathison 

    960th Cyberspace Wing

    Col. Richard Erredge, 960th Cyberspace Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Howard, 960th Cyberspace Operations Group superintendent, speak with Samantha Mathison, 960th CW Public Affairs, about social media engagement Oct. 28, 2020, Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Training Annex, Texas. (U.S. Air Force audio by Samantha Mathison)

    Date Taken: 10.28.2020
    Date Posted: 11.01.2020 22:07
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:28:37
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, TX, US
