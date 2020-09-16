Sword and Shield Podcast Ep. 15: A key spouse's story of resiliency

Frances Martinez, 960th Cyberspace Wing director of Psychological Health at Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Training Annex, Texas, speaks with this episode's special guest Kristen Christy, an Air Force key spouse in the 53rd Network Operations Squadron, Sept. 16, 2020, about how suicide directly effected her family and the impact it has had. (U.S. Air Force audio by Samantha Mathison)