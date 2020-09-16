Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sword and Shield Podcast Ep. 15: A key spouse's story of resiliency

    SAN ANTONIO-CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2020

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Samantha Mathison 

    960th Cyberspace Wing

    Frances Martinez, 960th Cyberspace Wing director of Psychological Health at Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Training Annex, Texas, speaks with this episode's special guest Kristen Christy, an Air Force key spouse in the 53rd Network Operations Squadron, Sept. 16, 2020, about how suicide directly effected her family and the impact it has had. (U.S. Air Force audio by Samantha Mathison)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2020
    Date Posted: 09.21.2020 00:54
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 64192
    Filename: 2009/DOD_107980562.mp3
    Length: 00:29:05
    Artist Frances Martinez and Kristen Christy
    Composer Samantha Mathison
    Album Sword and Shield
    Track # 15
    Disc # 1
    Year 2020
    Genre Podcast
    Location: SAN ANTONIO-CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, TX, US
    Hometown: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US
    Hometown: LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
    Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 9

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sword and Shield Podcast Ep. 15: A key spouse's story of resiliency, by TSgt Samantha Mathison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Suicide Prevention
    AFRC
    USAF
    Suicide Awareness
    Gladiators
    AFReserve
    BeThere
    960CW
    960COG
    Sword and Shield
    Sword and Shield podcast
    season 1
    GladiatorsSavingGladiators
    BeAHero

