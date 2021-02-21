Sword and Shield Podcast Ep. 37: We're in this together

Col. Richard Erredge, 960th Cyberspace Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Howard, 960th Cyberspace Operations Group superintendent, discuss recent stressors and offer their perspectives on coping Feb. 21, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Training Annex, Texas. (U.S. Air Force audio by Samantha Mathison)
