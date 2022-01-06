Col. Richard Erredge, 960th Cyberspace Wing commander, talks with Lt. Col. Joya Gamara, Air Force Reserve Command 17X functional manager, about the recent officer development board, June 1, 2022, at Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Training Annex, Texas. This episode is a follow-up to the preparation episode published Feb. 28. (U.S. Air Force audio by Kristian Carter)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2022 09:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69790
|Filename:
|2207/DOD_109100040.mp3
|Length:
|00:32:36
|Artist
|Richard Erredge
|Composer
|Kristian Carter
|Album
|Sword and Shield
|Track #
|91
|Disc #
|3
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sword and Shield Podcast Episode 91: Development Board Follow-Up, by Kristian Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
