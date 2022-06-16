Sword and Shield Podcast Ep. 90: Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder

Frances Martinez, 960th Cyberspace Wing director of psychological health, discusses post-traumatic stress disorder with Birgit Locklear, licensed clinical social worker and certified trauma therapist, June 16, 2022, at Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Training Annex, Texas. June 27 is Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Awareness Day. (U.S. Air Force audio by Kristian Carter)
|06.16.2022
|06.27.2022 12:03
|Newscasts
|69697
|2206/DOD_109078358.mp3
|00:25:42
|Frances Martinez
|Kristian Carter
|Sword and Shield
|90
|3
|2022
|Podcast
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, TX, US
|0
|0
|0
