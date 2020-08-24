Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sword and Shield Podcast Ep. 11: Women's Equality Day at the 960th CW

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2020

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Samantha Mathison 

    960th Cyberspace Wing

    Samantha Mathison, 960th Cyberspace Wing chief of Public Affairs, discusses Women's Equality Day with Capt. Jamillah Gonzalez, 960th CW executive officer, and Tech. Sgts. Elspeth Moleno and Tiffany Paddock, 52nd Network Warfare Squadron cyber analysts, Aug. 24, 2020, at Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Training Annex. (U.S. Air Force audio by Samantha Mathison)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2020
    Date Posted: 08.25.2020 18:50
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 64139
    Filename: 2008/DOD_107960066.mp3
    Length: 00:23:43
    Artist Samantha Mathison, Capt. Jamillah Gonzalez, Tech. Sgts. Elspeth Moleno and Tiffany Paddock
    Composer Samantha Mathison
    Album Sword and Shield
    Track # 11
    Disc # 1
    Year 2020
    Genre Podcast
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, TX, US
    Hometown: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US
    Hometown: LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
    Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sword and Shield Podcast Ep. 11: Women's Equality Day at the 960th CW, by TSgt Samantha Mathison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

