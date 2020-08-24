Samantha Mathison, 960th Cyberspace Wing chief of Public Affairs, discusses Women's Equality Day with Capt. Jamillah Gonzalez, 960th CW executive officer, and Tech. Sgts. Elspeth Moleno and Tiffany Paddock, 52nd Network Warfare Squadron cyber analysts, Aug. 24, 2020, at Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Training Annex. (U.S. Air Force audio by Samantha Mathison)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2020 18:50
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|64139
|Filename:
|2008/DOD_107960066.mp3
|Length:
|00:23:43
|Artist
|Samantha Mathison, Capt. Jamillah Gonzalez, Tech. Sgts. Elspeth Moleno and Tiffany Paddock
|Composer
|Samantha Mathison
|Album
|Sword and Shield
|Track #
|11
|Disc #
|1
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, TX, US
|Hometown:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US
|Hometown:
|LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Hometown:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|9
This work, Sword and Shield Podcast Ep. 11: Women's Equality Day at the 960th CW, by TSgt Samantha Mathison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT