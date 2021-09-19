Col. Silas Darden, 960th Cyberspace Wing vice commander, addresses diversity and inclusion with Chief Master Sgt. Billie Baber, 960th CW command chief, Sept. 10, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Training Annex, Texas. (U.S. Air Force audio by Samantha Mathison)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2021 00:20
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|67355
|Filename:
|2109/DOD_108579686.mp3
|Length:
|00:19:04
|Artist
|Col. Silas Darden and Chief Master Sgt. Billie Baber
|Composer
|Samantha Mathison
|Album
|Sword and Shield
|Track #
|66
|Disc #
|2
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, TX, US
|Hometown:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US
|Hometown:
|LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Hometown:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|10
This work, Sword and Shield Podcast Ep. 66: Diversity and inclusion, by Samantha Mathison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT