Col. Richard Erredge, commander of the 960th Cyberspace Wing, reunites with Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Howard, Samantha Mathison, and Frances Martinez for a special podcast milestone celebration on November 18, 2022, at Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Training Annex, Texas. The group reviews their experience with various guests, highlights their favorite episodes, and discusses the way forward. (U.S. Air Force audio by Alex Dieguez)
To our audiences: We thank you for your continued support and look forward to bringing you many more episodes! Go Gladiators!
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2023 11:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72517
|Filename:
|2302/DOD_109468215.mp3
|Length:
|00:40:48
|Artist
|Richard Erredge
|Composer
|Alex Dieguez
|Album
|Sword and Shield
|Track #
|C
|Disc #
|3
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sword and Shield Podcast Ep. 100: One Hundredth Episode Celebration!, by 2nd Lt. Alex Dieguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT