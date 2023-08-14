Frances Martinez, director of Psychological Health, 960th Cyberspace Wing, discusses healthy communication techniques and behaviors with Chaplain Randy Holloway, 433rd Airlift Wing at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas on August 5, 2023. Communication is an inherent system within any relationship; by examining instances where conflict occurs, critical and meaningful reflection of the circumstances, language, and behavior of the participants will lead the way to a unified understanding of the relationship and the values that constitute it. (US Air Force audio by Alex Dieguez)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2023 17:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76042
|Filename:
|2308/DOD_109845048.mp3
|Length:
|00:29:48
|Artist
|Frances Martinez
|Composer
|Alex Dieguez
|Album
|Sword and Shield
|Track #
|6
|Disc #
|4
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sword and Shield Podcast Ep. 106: Conflict Resolution, by 2nd Lt. Alex Dieguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT