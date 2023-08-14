Sword and Shield Podcast Ep. 106: Conflict Resolution

Frances Martinez, director of Psychological Health, 960th Cyberspace Wing, discusses healthy communication techniques and behaviors with Chaplain Randy Holloway, 433rd Airlift Wing at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas on August 5, 2023. Communication is an inherent system within any relationship; by examining instances where conflict occurs, critical and meaningful reflection of the circumstances, language, and behavior of the participants will lead the way to a unified understanding of the relationship and the values that constitute it. (US Air Force audio by Alex Dieguez)