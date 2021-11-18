Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Howard, 960th Cyberspace Operations Group senior enlisted leader, talks with Lt. Col. Eric Stride, 50th Network Warfare Squadron commander, and Lt. Col. Jeremy Leader, former 50th NWS commander, about the job and culture within the 50th NWS, Nov. 18, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Training Annex, Texas. (U.S. Air Force audio by Samantha Mathison)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2021 09:40
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|67844
|Filename:
|2111/DOD_108693927.mp3
|Length:
|00:19:21
|Artist
|Chief Master Sgt. Christpher Howard, featuring Lt. Col. Eric Stride and Lt. Col. Jeremy Leader
|Composer
|Samantha Mathison
|Album
|Sword and Shield
|Track #
|75
|Disc #
|2
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, TX, US
|Hometown:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US
|Hometown:
|LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Hometown:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|4
This work, Sword and Shield Podcast Ep. 75: Introducing the 50th Network Warfare Squadron, by Samantha Mathison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT