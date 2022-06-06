Frances Martinez, 960th Cyberspace Wing director of psychological health, discusses sexual assault awareness with Samantha Mendez, forensic nurse examiner, at Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Training Annex, Texas, June 6, 2022. (U.S. Air Force audio by Kristian Carter)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2022 17:27
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70027
|Filename:
|2208/DOD_109139974.mp3
|Length:
|00:24:20
|Artist
|Frances Martinez
|Composer
|Kristian Carter
|Album
|Sword and Shield
|Track #
|92
|Disc #
|3
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sword and Shield Podcast Ep. 92: Sexual Assault Awareness, by Kristian Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT