Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Howard, 960th Cyberspace Operations Group superintendent, talks with leadership from the 854th Combat Operations Squadron about the culture and capabilities of their unit July 8, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Training Annex, Texas. From the 854th COS, Col. Don Kelley, commander, Chief Master Sgt. David Solis, superintendent, and Senior Master Sgt. Ronald Enriquez, combat plans division superintendent, feature in this episode. (U.S. Air Force audio by Samantha Mathison)
|07.30.2021
Date Posted: 08.02.2021
|Briefings
This work, Sword and Shield Podcast Ep. 59: Introducing the 854th Combat Operations Squadron, by Samantha Mathison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
