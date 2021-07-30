Sword and Shield Podcast Ep. 59: Introducing the 854th Combat Operations Squadron

Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Howard, 960th Cyberspace Operations Group superintendent, talks with leadership from the 854th Combat Operations Squadron about the culture and capabilities of their unit July 8, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Training Annex, Texas. From the 854th COS, Col. Don Kelley, commander, Chief Master Sgt. David Solis, superintendent, and Senior Master Sgt. Ronald Enriquez, combat plans division superintendent, feature in this episode. (U.S. Air Force audio by Samantha Mathison)