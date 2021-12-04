Sword and Shield Podcast Ep. 44: Leadership perspectives on Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention, Part 1

Col. Richard Erredge, 960th Cyberspace Wing commander, and Frances Martinez, 960th CW director of psychological health, speak with Retired Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria, former U.S. Air Force Academy superintendent, about Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention, March 25, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Training Annex, Texas, (U.S. Air Force audio by Samantha Mathison)