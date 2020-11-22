Sword and Shield Podcast Ep. 24: Cyberspace and Space Force

Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Howard, 960th Cyberspace Operations Group superintendent, and Maj. Jeremy Leader, 50th Network Warfare Squadron commander, talk about the Space Force and Leader's civilian role in helping to shape the new service Nov. 8, 2020, Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Training Annex, Texas. (U.S. Air Force audio by Samantha Mathison)