Frances Martinez, director of psychological health for the 960th Cyberspace Wing, discusses personal journeys toward sobriety with Maj. Juan Perez of 960th Operations Support Flight and SMSgt David P. Lester of Headquarters Air Force, Operations Directorate at Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Training Annex, Texas on Nov. 3, 2022. Perez and Lester share the hardships of their journey as well as the value of improving their resiliency. (U.S. Air Force audio by Alex Dieguez)
This work, Sword and Shield New Years Episode II 2023: Realizing Potential through Sobriety, by 2nd Lt. Alex Dieguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
