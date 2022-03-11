Sword and Shield New Years Episode II 2023: Realizing Potential through Sobriety

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/71991" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Frances Martinez, director of psychological health for the 960th Cyberspace Wing, discusses personal journeys toward sobriety with Maj. Juan Perez of 960th Operations Support Flight and SMSgt David P. Lester of Headquarters Air Force, Operations Directorate at Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Training Annex, Texas on Nov. 3, 2022. Perez and Lester share the hardships of their journey as well as the value of improving their resiliency. (U.S. Air Force audio by Alex Dieguez)