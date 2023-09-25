Sword and Shield Podcast Ep. 107: Resiliency Integrators

Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Howard, Command Chief of the 960th Cyberspace Wing, is joined by First Sgt. Shatasha Estes, 960th Cyberspace Wing, and First Sgt. Delbert Templeton, 433rd Airlift Wing, to explore the role and duties of Resiliency Integrators in the Air Force Reserve at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas on September 29, 2023. Resiliency Integrators are first sergeants that operate as liaisons between wing leadership and higher command in order to provide community support, guidance, and resources to Airmen and their family members. (US Air Force audio by Alex Dieguez)
