Frances Martinez, 960th Cyberspace Wing director of psychological health, talks with K.C. Erredge, 960th CW Key Spouse mentor, about National Veteran and Military Families Month, Oct. 28, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Training Annex, Texas. (U.S. Air Force audio by Samantha Mathison)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2021 07:47
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|67741
|Filename:
|2111/DOD_108668344.mp3
|Length:
|00:22:52
|Artist
|Francis Martinez and K.C. Erredge
|Composer
|Samantha Mathison
|Album
|Sword and Shield
|Track #
|73
|Disc #
|2
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, TX, US
|Hometown:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US
|Hometown:
|LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Hometown:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|12
This work, Sword and Shield Podcast Ep. 73: National Veteran and Military Families Month, by Samantha Mathison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT