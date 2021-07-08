Sword and Shield Podcast Ep. 60: Fighting a losing battle with cancer

Maj. Kimberley Rigby, Air Force Global Strike Command executive officer, tells the story of losing her husband to cancer and how she overcame it, June 24, 2021, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, with Frances Martinez, 960th Cyberspace Wing director of psychological health, as the host of this episode. (U.S. Air Force audio by Kristian Carter)