Sword and Shield Podcast Ep. 105: The Value of Airmen

Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Howard, Command Chief of the 960th Cyberspace Wing, speaks with 10th Air Force Command Chief Christopher Bluto on the transformation of expectations, values, and mindset of Airmen during their early experiences to the modern environment at Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Training Annex, Texas on May 8, 2023. In addition, Chief Bluto provides insight on exercising resourceful agency, developing Total Force relationships, the importance of Connectedness, and fostering understanding of the Air Force mission with the local community. (U.S. Air Force audio by Alex Dieguez)
