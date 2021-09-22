Sword and Shield Podcast Ep. 67: Introducing the 42nd Cyber Operations Squadron

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, TX, UNITED STATES 09.22.2021 Courtesy Audio 960th Cyberspace Wing

Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Howard, 960th Cyberspace Operations Group superintendent, talks with leadership from the 42nd Cyber Operations Squadron about the culture and capabilities of their unit Sept. 22, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Training Annex, Texas. This episode features the 42nd COS Commander, Lt. Col. Steven Chetelat, Director of Operations, Lt. Col. Jeremiah Flerchinger, and Superintendent, Chief Master Sgt. Michael Jimenez. (U.S. Air Force audio by Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Howard)