Sword and Shield Podcast Ep. 104: AFRC Command Chief Timothy White

In honor of his 34 years of service, the 960th Cyberspace Wing presents a podcast episode featuring AFRC Command Chief Master Sgt. Timothy White. In this episode, Chief Master Sgt. Billie Baber, then Command Chief of the 960th Cyberspace Wing, joins him in discussing personal and professional growth, talent management, and the progress of career development at Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Training Annex, Texas on Jul. 26, 2022. The 960th Cyberspace Wing thanks Chief White for his wisdom, guidance, and support, and wishes him well on his next journey! (U.S. Air Force audio by Kristian Carter)