Sword and Shield Podcast Ep. 27: Accelerate change or lose

Col. Richard Erredge, 960th Cyberspace Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Howard, 960th Cyberspace Operations Group superintendent, discuss the Accelerate Change or Lose initiative and how it applies to the wing Dec. 11, 2020, at Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Training Annex, Texas. (U.S. Air Force audio by Samantha Mathison)