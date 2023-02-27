Sword and Shield Podcast Ep. 101: Cyber Priorities

Col. Richard Erredge, commander of the 960th Cyberspace Wing, speaks with Lt. Gen. Kevin Kennedy, commander of 16th Air Force, about cyber initiatives, strategic goals, talent retention, and some of his own service background at Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Training Annex on January 6, 2023. Prior to his current assignment, Lt. Gen. Kennedy served at U.S. Cyber Command as the Director of Operations. (U.S. Air Force audio by Alex Dieguez)