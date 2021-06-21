Col. Richard Erredge, 960th Cyberspace Wing commander, speaks with Lt. Gen. Timothy Haugh, 16th Air Force (Air Forces Cyber) commander, about what competition means in the cyberspace world May 18, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Training Annex, Texas. (U.S. Air Force audio by Samantha Mathison)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2021 08:29
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|66711
|Filename:
|2106/DOD_108413299.mp3
|Length:
|00:25:22
|Artist
|Col. Richard Erredge and Lt. Gen. Timothy Haugh
|Composer
|Samantha Mathison
|Album
|Sword and Shield
|Track #
|53
|Disc #
|2
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, TX, US
|Hometown:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US
|Hometown:
|LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Hometown:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|6
This work, Sword and Shield Podcast Ep. 53: Competition in cyberspace, by Samantha Mathison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT