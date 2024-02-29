Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sword and Shield Podcast Ep. 109: Deep Dive with the Krakens

    TX, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2024

    Audio by 2nd Lt. Alex Dieguez 

    960th Cyberspace Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Howard, 960th Cyberspace Wing Command Chief, explores the mission and operational depths of the 960th Operations Support Flight with Lt. Col. Andrew Heo, 960 OSF Commander, and Maj. Jessica Morris, 960 OSF Chief of Current Operations at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas on Feb. 4, 2024. The group discusses processes within the Air Force cyber career field that provide operators insight into organizational expectations and the transformation of the cyber mission into an integrated force for support to warfighters and combatant commands. (US Air Force audio by Alex Dieguez)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2024
    Date Posted: 03.02.2024 08:44
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79235
    Filename: 2403/DOD_110155406.mp3
    Length: 00:25:40
    Artist Christopher Howard
    Composer Alex Dieguez
    Album Sword and Shield
    Track # 9
    Disc # 4
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcast
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sword and Shield Podcast Ep. 109: Deep Dive with the Krakens, by 2nd Lt. Alex Dieguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    podcast
    Gladiators
    960CW
    Sword and Shield
    Season 4

