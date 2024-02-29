Sword and Shield Podcast Ep. 109: Deep Dive with the Krakens

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/79235" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Howard, 960th Cyberspace Wing Command Chief, explores the mission and operational depths of the 960th Operations Support Flight with Lt. Col. Andrew Heo, 960 OSF Commander, and Maj. Jessica Morris, 960 OSF Chief of Current Operations at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas on Feb. 4, 2024. The group discusses processes within the Air Force cyber career field that provide operators insight into organizational expectations and the transformation of the cyber mission into an integrated force for support to warfighters and combatant commands. (US Air Force audio by Alex Dieguez)