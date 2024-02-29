Sword and Shield Podcast Ep. 109: Deep Dive with the Krakens

Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Howard, 960th Cyberspace Wing Command Chief, explores the mission and operational depths of the 960th Operations Support Flight with Lt. Col. Andrew Heo, 960 OSF Commander, and Maj. Jessica Morris, 960 OSF Chief of Current Operations at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas on Feb. 4, 2024. The group discusses processes within the Air Force cyber career field that provide operators insight into organizational expectations and the transformation of the cyber mission into an integrated force for support to warfighters and combatant commands. (US Air Force audio by Alex Dieguez)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2024 08:44
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79235
|Filename:
|2403/DOD_110155406.mp3
|Length:
|00:25:40
|Artist
|Christopher Howard
|Composer
|Alex Dieguez
|Album
|Sword and Shield
|Track #
|9
|Disc #
|4
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
