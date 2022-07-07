Col. Richard Erredge, 960th Cyberspace Wing commander, talks with 960th Operations Support Flight leaders, Lt. Col. Jarvis Croff, commander; Maj. Juan Perez, director of operations; and Senior Master Sgt. Gregory Brown, senior enlisted leader, about their unit's mission July 7, 2022 at Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Training Annex, Texas. (U.S. Air Force audio by Kristian Carter)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2022 17:58
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70338
|Filename:
|2208/DOD_109193218.mp3
|Length:
|00:28:19
|Artist
|Richard Erredge
|Composer
|Kristian Carter
|Album
|Sword and Shield
|Track #
|93
|Disc #
|3
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sword and Shield Podcast Ep. 93: Introducing the 960th Operations Support Flight, by Kristian Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT