Sword and Shield Podcast Ep. 49: Introducing the 52nd Network Warfare Squadron

Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Howard, 960th Cyberspace Wing acting command chief, talks with Maj. Benjamin Hendrickson, 52nd Network Warfare Squadron director of operations, about the mission and culture in the 52nd NWS, May 13, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Training Annex, Texas. (U.S. Air Force audio by Samantha Mathison)