    Sword and Shield Podcast Ep. 70: Surviving domestic violence

    Sword and Shield Podcast Ep. 70: Surviving domestic violence

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2021

    Audio by Samantha Mathison 

    960th Cyberspace Wing

    Frances Martinez, 960th Cyberspace Wing director of psychological health, talks with Kayla Hodges, a domestic violence survivor, about how she overcame her experience, Oct. 7, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Training Annex, Texas. (U.S. Air Force audio by Samantha Mathison)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2021
    Date Posted: 10.18.2021 10:23
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 67572
    Filename: 2110/DOD_108632167.mp3
    Length: 00:24:05
    Artist Frances Martinez and Kayla Hodges
    Composer Samantha Mathison
    Album Sword and Shield
    Track # 70
    Disc # 2
    Year 2021
    Genre Podcast
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
    Hometown: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US
    Hometown: LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
    Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 8

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sword and Shield Podcast Ep. 70: Surviving domestic violence, by Samantha Mathison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Gladiators
    SaS
    960CW
    Sword and Shield
    Season 2

