Sword and Shield Podcast Ep. 47: Introducing the 35th Combat Communications Squadron

Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Howard, 960th Cyberspace Operations Group superintendent, speaks with the 35th Combat Communications Squadron leadership about their mission, April 8, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Training Annex, Texas. 35th CBCS leadership consisted of Lt. Col. Monte Buchanan, commander, Lt. Col. Timothy Spink, director of operations, Chief Master Sgt. David Solis, superintendent, and Senior Master Sgt. James Letcher III, operations superintendent. (U.S. Air Force audio by Samantha Mathison)
|05.02.2021
|Interviews
|00:27:40
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, TX, US
