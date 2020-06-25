Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sword and Shield Podcast Ep. 2: Enlisted Promotions

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO - CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2020

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Samantha Mathison 

    960th Cyberspace Wing

    Col. Richard Erredge, 960th Cyberspace Wing vice commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Howard, 960th CW acting command chief, discuss enlisted promotions June 25, 2020, at Joint Base San Antonio - Chapman Training Annex, Texas. (U.S. Air Force audio by Samantha Mathison)

