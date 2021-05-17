Sword and Shield Podcast Ep. 48: Insight into Islam and Ramadan

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES 05.17.2021 Courtesy Audio 960th Cyberspace Wing

Master Sgt. Michelangelo Serio, 689th Network Operations Squadron Defensive Cyber Operations section chief, speaks with Chaplain Capt. Tamer Sayedahmed, 502d Air Base Wing chaplain, about Islam and why the holy holiday of Ramadan is important April 19, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. (U.S. Air Force audio by Master Sgt. Michelangelo Serio)