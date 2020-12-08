Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sword and Shield Podcast leadership profile ep. 9.1: Col. Richard Erredge

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2020

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Samantha Mathison 

    960th Cyberspace Wing

    In this special edition of the Sword and Shield, Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Howard, 960th Cyberspace Operations Group superintendent, profiles Col. Richard Erredge August 12, 2020, at Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Training Annex, Texas. Erredge recently assumed command of the 960th Cyberspace Wing. (U.S. Air Force audio by Samantha Mathison)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2020
    Date Posted: 08.16.2020 22:40
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 64088
    Filename: 2008/DOD_107945862.mp3
    Length: 00:32:33
    Artist Col. Richard Erredge and Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Howard
    Composer Samantha Mathison
    Album Sword and Shield
    Track # 9
    Disc # 1
    Year 2020
    Genre Podcast
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, TX, US
    Hometown: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US
    Hometown: LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
    Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 10

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sword and Shield Podcast leadership profile ep. 9.1: Col. Richard Erredge, by TSgt Samantha Mathison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFRC
    commander
    USAF
    Gladiators
    AFReserve
    Reserve Citizen Airmen
    960CW
    Gladiators of the Grid
    Sword and Shield
    Season 1
    leadership profile

