Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Howard, 960th Cyberspace Operations Group superintendent at Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Training Annex, Texas, speaks with Chief Master Sgt. Billie Baber, Air Reserve Personnel Center command chief at Buckley Air Force Base, Colo., about the importance of the Reserve Enlisted Development Plans and MyVector Oct. 23, 2020. (U.S. Air Force audio by Samantha Mathison)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2020 21:24
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|64575
|Filename:
|2011/DOD_108054013.mp3
|Length:
|00:31:14
|Artist
|Chief Master Sgts. Christopher Howard and Billie Baber
|Composer
|Samantha Mathison
|Album
|Sword and Shield
|Track #
|22
|Disc #
|1
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, TX, US
|Hometown:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US
|Hometown:
|LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Hometown:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|5
This work, Sword and Shield Podcast Ep. 22: The importance of R-EDP and MyVector, by TSgt Samantha Mathison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT