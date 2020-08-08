Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sword and Shield Podcast leadership profile ep. 9.2: Col. Silas Darden

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2020

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Samantha Mathison 

    960th Cyberspace Wing

    In this special edition of the Sword and Shield, Col. Richard Erredge profiles Col. Silas Darden, the 960th Cyberspace Wing vice commander, August 8, 2020, at Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Training Annex, Texas. (U.S. Air Force audio by Samantha Mathison)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2020
    Date Posted: 08.18.2020 21:16
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 64096
    Filename: 2008/DOD_107948661.mp3
    Length: 00:27:36
    Artist Col. Richard Erredge, featuring Col. Silas Darden
    Composer Samantha Mathison
    Album Sword and Shield
    Track # 9
    Disc # 1
    Year 2020
    Genre Podcast
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, TX, US
    Hometown: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US
    Hometown: LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
    Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sword and Shield Podcast leadership profile ep. 9.2: Col. Silas Darden, by TSgt Samantha Mathison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    podcast
    AFRC
    USAF
    vice commander
    Gladiators
    AFReserve
    Reserve Citizen Airmen
    960CW
    Sword and Shield
    Season 1

