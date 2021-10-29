Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Howard, 960th Cyberspace Operations Group senior enlisted leader, discusses the cyber domain with Samantha Mathison, 433rd Airlift Wing public affairs specialist, Oct. 21, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Training Annex, Texas. (U.S. Air Force audio by Samantha Mathison)
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2021 07:41
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|67658
|Filename:
|2110/DOD_108657126.mp3
|Length:
|00:29:06
|Artist
|Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Howard, featuring Samantha Mathison
|Composer
|Samantha Mathison
|Album
|Sword and Shield
|Track #
|72
|Disc #
|2
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, TX, US
|Hometown:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US
|Hometown:
|LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Hometown:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|10
This work, Sword and Shield Podcast Ep. 72: The cyber domain, by Samantha Mathison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT