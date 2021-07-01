Sword and Shield Podcast Ep. 31: Let's talk about human trafficking

Frances Martinez, 960th Cyberspace Wing Director of Psychological Health, talks with Joana Licon and Jasmine Chavira from the city of San Antonio Rape Crisis Center about human trafficking Jan. 7, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Training Annex, Texas. (U.S. Air Force audio by Samantha Mathison)