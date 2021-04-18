Col. Richard Erredge, 960th Cyberspace Wing commander, and Frances Martinez, 960th CW director of psychological health, continue to speak with Retired Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria, former U.S. Air Force Academy superintendent, in this two-part episode about Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention, March 25, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Training Annex, Texas. (U.S. Air Force audio by Samantha Mathison)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2021 23:08
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|66027
|Filename:
|2104/DOD_108290619.mp3
|Length:
|00:24:26
|Artist
|Col. Richard Erredge, Frances Martines, and (Ret) Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria
|Composer
|Samantha Mathison
|Album
|Sword and Shield
|Track #
|45
|Disc #
|2
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, TX, US
|Hometown:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US
|Hometown:
|LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Hometown:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|8
This work, Sword and Shield Podcast Ep. 45: Leadership perspectives on Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention, Part 2, by Samantha Mathison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT