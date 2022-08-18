Sword and Shield Podcast Ep. 95: A Story of Resilience

Chaplain (MG) Thomas L. Solhjem shares his personal story of resilience and an encouraging message for those facing difficult times with the 960th Cyberspace Wing's director of psychological health, Frances Martinez, and First Sergeant Shatasha Estes at Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Training Annex, Texas, August 18, 2022. Chaplain Solhjem is the 25th Chief of Chaplains of the Army. (U.S. Air Force audio by Alex Dieguez)