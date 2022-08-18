Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sword and Shield Podcast Ep. 95: A Story of Resilience

    Sword and Shield Podcast Ep. 95: A Story of Resilience

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TX, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2022

    Audio by 2nd Lt. Alex Dieguez 

    960th Cyberspace Wing

    Chaplain (MG) Thomas L. Solhjem shares his personal story of resilience and an encouraging message for those facing difficult times with the 960th Cyberspace Wing's director of psychological health, Frances Martinez, and First Sergeant Shatasha Estes at Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Training Annex, Texas, August 18, 2022. Chaplain Solhjem is the 25th Chief of Chaplains of the Army. (U.S. Air Force audio by Alex Dieguez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2022
    Date Posted: 09.26.2022 09:33
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70635
    Filename: 2209/DOD_109237299.mp3
    Length: 00:38:35
    Artist Frances Martinez
    Composer Alex Dieguez
    Album Sword and Shield Podcast
    Track # 95
    Disc # 3
    Year 2022
    Genre Podcast
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sword and Shield Podcast Ep. 95: A Story of Resilience, by 2nd Lt. Alex Dieguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    Sword and Shield Podcast Ep. 16: Surviving suicide
    Sword and Shield Podcast Ep. 17: A personal experience with Breast Cancer
    Sword and Shield Podcast Ep. 26: Wing year in review
    Sword and Shield Podcast Ep. 81: Coming to America
    Sword and Shield Podcast Ep. 87: Introducing the 55th Combat Communications Squadron

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Podcast
    Gladiators
    Season 3
    960CW
    Sword and Shield

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT