Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    19 [3/3] - Dr. Vivienne Ming - A Shared Purpose

    19 [3/3] - Dr. Vivienne Ming - A Shared Purpose

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2021

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Huy Tonthat 

    Naval Postgraduate School

    Trident Room Host Mike Wish sits down and has a conversation with philanthropic mad scientist Dr. Vivienne Ming. This episode was recorded on August 24, 2021.

    Dr. Vivienne Ming explores maximizing human capacity as a theoretical neuroscientist, delusional inventor, and demented author. Over her career she's founded 6 startups, been chief scientist at 2 others, and launched the “mad science incubator", Soco's Labs, where she explores seemingly intractable problems—from a lone child’s disability to global economic inclusion—for free. Vivienne's other companies apply machine learning to lessen the corrosive health effects of chronic stress in communities, fight bias in hiring and promotion, develop Neurotechnologies to treat dementia and TBI, and promote learning at home and in school. As a visiting scholar at UC Berkeley's Redwood Center for Theoretical Neuroscience, she pursued her research in researching neuroprosthetics. In her free time, Vivienne designs AI systems to treat her son’s diabetes, predict manic episodes in bipolar sufferers, and reunite orphan refugees with extended family members. For relaxation, she writes science fiction and spends time with her wife and children. Vivienne was named “10 Women to Watch in Tech” by Inc. Magazine and one of the BBC’s 100 Women in 2017. She is featured frequently for her research and inventions in The Financial Times, The Atlantic, Quartz Magazine and the New York Times.

    Twitter: @neuraltheory
    LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/vivienneming/

    For comments, suggestions, and critiques, please email us at TridentRoomPodcastHost@nps.edu, and find us online at nps.edu/tridentroompodcast. Thank you!

    Views expressed in this interview are those of the individuals and do not reflect the official policy or position of the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the US Navy, or the Naval Postgraduate School.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2021
    Date Posted: 11.09.2021 18:25
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 67774
    Filename: 2111/DOD_108675611.mp3
    Length: 00:22:46
    Artist The Trident Room Podcast
    Year 2021
    Location: MONTEREY, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 19 [3/3] - Dr. Vivienne Ming - A Shared Purpose, by PO2 Huy Tonthat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NPS
    Naval Postgraduate School
    The Trident Room Podcast
    neurotechnologies
    Dr. Vivienne Ming

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT