    The Trident Room Podcast - Dr. Michael A. Glosny (Part I), Academia, China and the Cubs

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2020

    Courtesy Audio

    Naval Postgraduate School

    Dr. Michael A. Glosny (Part I), Academia, China and the Cubs (Episode #10)

    NPS student Mike Morris sits down and has a drink with East Asian Policy Advisor, Dr. Michael A. Glosny. They discuss managing the most complex geo-political relationship in the last century.

    Dr. Michael A. Glosny is a Senior Lecturer in the Department of National Security Affairs at NPS. His teaching and research focus on international relations theory, China’s foreign and security policy, and the political economy of China.

    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/michael-glosny-907586107

    The Trident Room Podcast is brought to you by the Naval Postgraduate School Alumni Association and the Naval Postgraduate School Foundation.
    npsfoundation.org

    For comments, suggestions, and critiques, please email us at TridentRoomPodcastHost@nps.edu, and find us online at nps.edu/tridentroompodcast. Thank you!

    *The views expressed in this interview are those of the individuals and do not reflect the official policy or position of the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the US Navy, or the Naval Postgraduate School.*

    Naval Postgraduate School
    International Relations
    China
    East Asia
    The Trident Room
    Department of National Security Affairs

