The Trident Room Podcast - Dr. Michael A. Glosny (Part I), Academia, China and the Cubs

Dr. Michael A. Glosny (Part I), Academia, China and the Cubs (Episode #10)



NPS student Mike Morris sits down and has a drink with East Asian Policy Advisor, Dr. Michael A. Glosny. They discuss managing the most complex geo-political relationship in the last century.



Dr. Michael A. Glosny is a Senior Lecturer in the Department of National Security Affairs at NPS. His teaching and research focus on international relations theory, China’s foreign and security policy, and the political economy of China.



*The views expressed in this interview are those of the individuals and do not reflect the official policy or position of the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the US Navy, or the Naval Postgraduate School.*