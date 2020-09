Marine Minute: Customer Satisfaction Survey

The U.S. Marine Corps is constantly working to improve the quality of every move. Marines that are expecting to or have PCS’d, can take the Customer Satisfaction Survey which provides the opportunity to score the transportation service provider. The Customer Satisfaction Survey was made to let everyone in the moving process make improvements for future DOD families who plan on moving. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Lance Cpl. Mellizza Bonjoc)





I’M LANCE CORPORAL MELLIZZA BONJOC, WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE



THE CUSTOMER SATISFACTION SURVEY, OR CSS, IS ONE OF THE MOST IMPORTANT STEPS OF THE MILITARY RELOCATION PROCESS.



THE SURVEY PROVIDES THE DOD WITH FEEDBACK ON YOUR MOVING EXPERIENCE AND ALLOWS YOU TO SCORE YOUR TRANSPORTATION SERVICE PROVIDER. THEY DIRECTLY IMPACT THAT MOVER’S FUTURE BUSINESS WITH THE DOD AND HELPS EVERYONE IN THE MOVING PROCESS MAKE IMPROVEMENTS FOR THE NEXT DOD FAMILY MAKING A MOVE.



AFTER YOU HAVE EXECUTED YOUR PCS, YOU SHOULD COMPLETE THE EIGHT-QUESTION EVALUATION WITHIN THE DEFENSE PERSONAL PROPERTY SYSTEM, OR DPS, WHICH IS THE SYSTEM YOU USED TO SUBMIT YOUR PCS MOVE.



YOU WILL RECEIVE REMINDER EMAILS AFTER YOUR SHIPMENT IS CHECKED AS “DELIVERED.” YOU HAVE ONE YEAR FROM THE DAY YOUR SHIPMENT IS DELIVERED TO COMPLETE A SURVEY. THE SOONER YOUR SHIPMENT IS SCORED, THE SOONER YOUR SCORE WILL MAKE A DIFFERENCE!



TO COMPLETE YOUR SURVEY, ACCESS THE DPS HOME PAGE AT WWW.MOVE.MIL.

YOU CAN ALSO QUICKLY COMPLETE THE SURVEY OVER THE PHONE BY CALLING THE HELP DESK AT 1-800-462-2176.



THAT’S IT FOR YOUR MARINE MINUTE, FOR MORE NEWS AROUND THE CORPS GO TO MARINES.MIL