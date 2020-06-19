Col. Richard Erredge, 960th Cyberspace Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Howard, 960th CW acting command chief, discuss why they've initiated a podcast for the wing June 19, 2020, at Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Training Annex, Texas. (U.S. Air Force audio by Samantha Mathison)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2020 16:43
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|63809
|Filename:
|2006/DOD_107861087.mp3
|Length:
|00:21:11
|Artist
|Col. Richard Erredge and Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Howard
|Album
|Sword and Shield
|Track #
|1
|Disc #
|1
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, TX, US
|Hometown:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US
|Hometown:
|LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Hometown:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sword and Shield Podcast Ep. 1, by TSgt Samantha Mathison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT