    Sword and Shield Podcast Ep. 1

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2020

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Samantha Mathison 

    960th Cyberspace Wing

    Col. Richard Erredge, 960th Cyberspace Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Howard, 960th CW acting command chief, discuss why they've initiated a podcast for the wing June 19, 2020, at Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Training Annex, Texas. (U.S. Air Force audio by Samantha Mathison)

    Date Taken: 06.19.2020
    Date Posted: 06.19.2020 16:43
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 63809
    Filename: 2006/DOD_107861087.mp3
    Length: 00:21:11
    Artist Col. Richard Erredge and Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Howard
    Album Sword and Shield
    Track # 1
    Disc # 1
    Year 2020
    Genre Podcast
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, TX, US
    Hometown: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US
    Hometown: LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
    Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    podcast
    AFRC
    command chief
    USAF
    Gladiators
    AFReserve
    Reserve Citizen Airmen
    ReserveReady
    960CW
    Sword and Shield
    Sword and Shield podcast
    960CW commander
    season 1

