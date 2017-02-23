170223-N-AH771-0009

MAYPORT, Fla. (Feb. 23, 2017) – Damage Controlman 3rd Class Ryan Rees, a Sailor assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), bows his head for an invocation during a Black History Month celebration on the ship's mess decks. Iwo Jima is currently moored at her homeport conducting Exercise Integrated Advance Flagship. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Daniel C. Coxwest/Released)

