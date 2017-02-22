MOBILE, AL (February 22, 2017) Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Michael Medford, attached to USS Constitution, talks talks to a group of kids after a Navy Week Mobile, Alabama presentation, at the Boys & Girls Club of South Alabama. Mobile is one of select cities to host a 2017 Navy Week, a week dedicated to raise U.S. Navy awareness through local outreach, community service and exhibitions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joshua Hammond/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2017 Date Posted: 02.25.2017 02:05 Photo ID: 3189982 VIRIN: 170222-N-NZ935-134 Resolution: 4667x3334 Size: 1.46 MB Location: Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170222-N-NZ935-134 [Image 1 of 523], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.