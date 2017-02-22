170222-N-VN584-120 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 22, 2017) An MH-60S Seahawk, assigned to the Indians of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6, drops off cargo on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) during an underway replenishment with fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187). Theodore Roosevelt is currently off the coast of Southern California conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alex Corona/Released)

