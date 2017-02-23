170223-N-ZO915-024

BREMERTON, Washington (Feb. 23, 2017) Damage Controlman Fireman Chris Arteaga, from Escalon, California, installs lagging material, used to protect and insulate pipes and fittings, on a steam pipe in USS John C. Stennis' (CVN 74) crew scullery. John C. Stennis is conducting a planned incremental availability (PIA) at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility, during which the ship is undergoing scheduled maintenance and upgrades. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jackson G. Brown / Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2017 Date Posted: 02.25.2017 02:02 Photo ID: 3189943 VIRIN: 170223-N-ZO915-024 Resolution: 6667x4447 Size: 917.5 KB Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170223-N-ZO915-024 [Image 1 of 523], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.